Former WBC world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (26-2-2, 18 KOs) will fight on November 20 against Otto Gamez (19-3, 14 KOs) at the Cultural Center of the Americas in Ecatepec, Mexico. Vargas commented that this fight will be at 135 pounds and at this point he will not fight again at 130 because it is a category that already cost him a lot.

Convinced he will use his experience and maturity, The 35-year-old does not take things lightly. For that very reason he has trained one hundred percent because if he has learned something, it’s not to minimize any rival.

He plans to go step by step, facing the best in the division until the time comes to face the green and gold champion.