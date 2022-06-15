Ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and RIZIN held a press conference in Las Vegas on Monday night to officially announce the 45-year-old newly inducted Hall of Famer’s next exhibition, which will take place in September against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on RIZIN in Japan.

Floyd Mayweather: “I know that he believes in his skill, but no fighter that he’s ever been in the ring with is Floyd Mayweather. These other guys are just fighters, but I’m Floyd Mayweather. I’m on a different level. I’m special. Not just special, very special. I don’t have to watch tape on my opponents, he needs to watch me. I’m the one to watch. Everybody I face is just an opponent. It’s no different from facing Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez.”

Mikuru Asakura: “I’m an MMA fighter, but I’m going to use this opportunity and use Mayweather to raise my name and value internationally. I will win this fight.”