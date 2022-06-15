June 15, 2022
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn planning to invade Australia

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

UK promoter Eddie Hearn will reportedly be promoting a September card Down Under. Hearn told news.com.au he was looking to do “four to six shows a year” in Australia, having recruited Aussie fighters Liam Paro, Brock Jarvis, Skye Nicolson, Ebanie Bridges and Demsey McKean to his stable. “Demsey’s going to fight on our September card, maybe against the winner of tomorrow night (Justis Huni vs. Joseph Goodall), maybe against Lucas Browne, which would be another decent fight,” Hearn said.

Top Boxing News

