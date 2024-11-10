Lightweight Abraham Montoya (23-6-1, 14 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-7-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Diaz seemed to do a little more, but two judges preferred Montoya’s work. Scores were 98-92, 97-93 for Montoya, and 98-92 for Diaz, who has now lost six of his last seven.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Diaz seems to have worn himself out as an elite athlete. He could have hang those gloves up a handful of fights ago.
Alcoholism brought him to this level. He is trying hard to stay sober; I wish him the best to achieve that.
If Diaz is interested in continuing to fight, he should be at 130. He hasn’t made that weight in years but Montoya, himself, is a 130lb fighter and he, at times, looked stronger than Diaz in this fight. He’ll just be 32 in a couple of weeks, but it’s an old 32 and I wish him the best outside of the ring, but unless he’s interested in cutting down (and maybe even if he is) or just being a gatekeeper type at 135-140, that should probably be if for Diaz inside the ring.
I think JO JO should reflect and retired