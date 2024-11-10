Lightweight Abraham Montoya (23-6-1, 14 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-7-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Diaz seemed to do a little more, but two judges preferred Montoya’s work. Scores were 98-92, 97-93 for Montoya, and 98-92 for Diaz, who has now lost six of his last seven.

