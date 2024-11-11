Moses TKOs Young in Canada Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) presented a card Saturday night at Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, super middleweight Samuel Moses (9-1-, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, BC, upset more experienced fellow Canadian Ryan Young (16-6, 11 KOs) of Oakville, Ontario by tenth round TKO. Moses won the vacant WBC US Silver title. Other Results:

John Michael Bianco TKO6 Nestor Faccio

Triston Brookes KO4 David Romero

Meilyn Martinez UD4 Sara Orszagi

Shahista Lalani draw Shadem Aguilar Montoya defeats ex-champ JoJo Diaz Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

