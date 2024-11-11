November 11, 2024
Boxing Results

Moses TKOs Young in Canada

Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) presented a card Saturday night at Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, super middleweight Samuel Moses (9-1-, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, BC, upset more experienced fellow Canadian Ryan Young (16-6, 11 KOs) of Oakville, Ontario by tenth round TKO. Moses won the vacant WBC US Silver title.

Other Results:
John Michael Bianco TKO6 Nestor Faccio
Triston Brookes KO4 David Romero
Meilyn Martinez UD4 Sara Orszagi
Shahista Lalani draw Shadem Aguilar

Montoya defeats ex-champ JoJo Diaz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>