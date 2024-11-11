Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) presented a card Saturday night at Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, super middleweight Samuel Moses (9-1-, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, BC, upset more experienced fellow Canadian Ryan Young (16-6, 11 KOs) of Oakville, Ontario by tenth round TKO. Moses won the vacant WBC US Silver title.
Other Results:
John Michael Bianco TKO6 Nestor Faccio
Triston Brookes KO4 David Romero
Meilyn Martinez UD4 Sara Orszagi
Shahista Lalani draw Shadem Aguilar