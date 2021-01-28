By Joe Koizumi

“The Monster” Naoya Inoue, WBA and IBF bantamweight champion, was named Japan’s Boxer of the Year today by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) and our Sports Writers Association in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya was rendered the award in three consecutive years–for the fourth time. He also received the Knockout Award thanks to his impressive stoppage of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas, which was also named Fight of the Year.

Kazuto Ioka, WBA junior bantam titlist, was given Technique Award due to his greatly evaluated triumph over previously unbeaten Kosei Tanaka on New Year’s Eve.

The Valuable Victory award went to the newly crowned WBO flyweight ruler Junto Nakatani.

The Efforts Award was given to 40-year-old OPBF light flyweight champ Kenichi Horikawa and unified super-fly regional titleholder of JBC, OPBF and WBO ASPAC Ryoji Fukunaga.

The Rookie Citation was given to unbeaten OPBF super-feather boss Hironori Mishiro.

The Fight of the Year (as for non-world title bouts) was an upset victory of Masayoshi Nakatani over Felix Verdejo in Las Vegas.

WBO female minimumweight champ Etsuko Tada was named Female Boxer of the Year.

The JBC makes it a rule to celebrate an award presenting ceremony every year, but it will not take place especially this year because of the COVID-29 pandemic, which still has had us in major prefectures including Tokyo under a state of emergency.