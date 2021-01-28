Entry was imminent. All formalities were settled. Only a valid P1 visa stood in the way of the planned fight between Mahmoud Charr and Trevor Bryan in the USA. This was also already organized and could easily have been issued, but since Don King Productions still refuses to sign a valid fight contract and cannot provide any confirmation for the venue, the US consulate in Frankfurt am Main could, to the chagrin of everyone, not hand over the visa, as the consulate announced in writing.

This is the provisional culmination of an odyssey in which Don King left no doubt from the start that his interest in this fight never existed. Although he took responsibility for himself in his fight contract and wanted to take care of the visa situation and other organizational matters, it was Charr and EC Boxing who took the reins of action and got everything in motion. This also includes the necessary medical tests, all of which have been successfully completed. And that although the other side never signed the fight contract.

In spite of all these additional efforts, although these fell into the area of ​​responsibility of Don King Productions, the missing signature ultimately tips the scales. So the fight in Florida scheduled for Friday will not take place. Charr and EC Boxing are extremely disappointed with this development and would like a solution soon – also from the WBA. It is clear that a world championship fight with the participation of the “Diamond Boy” will take place in the near future.