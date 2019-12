By Jeff Pamungkas

Indonesia’s Tibo Monabesa (20-1-2, 8 KOs), currently the IBO junior flyweight champion, wants a fight with Kenshiro Teraji (16-0, 9 KOs), formerly known as Ken Shiro, the WBC ruler of that division.

“Monabesa is currently #8 of the WBC, so he’s eligible as Teraji’s challenger, or we can also fight for Monabesa’s title,” said Armin Tan, Monabesa’s manager.