The name of unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is rarely mentioned by the other top welterweights and promoters. Some networks won’t even acknowledge he exists. Why? Crawford is aligned with Top Rank. His chief welterweight rivals are aligned on ‘the other side of the street’ with PBC. Fights between boxers of the two organizations do happen, but only occasionally.
“Deontay Wilder is about to fight Tyson Fury and you never hear about any ‘sides of the street.'” Crawford said today. “It’s just something people say when it comes to Terence Crawford.
“You don’t hear ‘wrong side of the street’ with any other fighter but Terence Crawford. Why do all these other fights get made, but when it’s Terence Crawford, it’s about the ‘wrong side of the street?'”
With no title unifications in sight, Crawford takes on the best welterweights who are willing to face him, including Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden against WBO #1 contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs)
“{New York} is one of the big stages. Vegas is a big stage. I do my thing in the ring, and every time I fight, I send a message to all the welterweights out there,” Crawford said.
You are the mastermind behind all this Crawford. You wasted a golden opportunity when you signed an extension of your contract with Top Rank, having just two years remaining to be a free agent in 2020.
Has to be carefully analyzed the events and final results, when a promoter got into dispute with their fighters and after the feud end it, the fighter, as a free man, succeed. Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Many Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia are good example to evaluate and decide which path to follow. Obviously Crawford chose the wrong one in a more or less dumb move.
So very true all made top rank plenty of money then decided to make more money for themselves since they are the ones putting their life’s on the line at the end of the day business is business
Well said Peanut. Fighters should realize at one point on their boxing career, that they can be part of the business, not only the gladiator with a fixed salary, merely a fraction of the profits generated by their sacrifice.
Maybe it’s because he is a thug from Omaha. We all know that the only thing that is good coming from NE is excuses.
Bob arum engaged in these tactics for decades now he’s on the losing end of a battle and his fighters are paying the price for it. Crawford has to make a decision whether he’s going to be loyal to Bob Arum or do what’s best for him and his career
Bob Arum made his bad shit in the past, but the real problem now are the PBC (Haymon) PBC fighters mentality is to stay healthy. And that simply means not caring about Crawford. Even in PBC events, you’ll NEVER see Crawford in the rankings that they show when it comes to top welterweights. It’s OBVIOUS man.
Crawford just doesn’t sell tickets, His biggest fight to date was the over rated Jeff Horn. No one watches his ppv. Sorry but Crawford is now a bum with a belt.
There are only 2 pbc guys worth fighting. And thd best 1 was just in a bad accident. So that leaves the 2nd best guy with no belts. Or the 3rd guy with No belts who just lost to pacman. Oh yeh, forget pacman. So not such a problem
It is because you re-signed with that crook Arum. All the top welters with the exception of Pac is with PBC, and Pac is now a free agent. The PBC welters are fighting each other, and Pac has been fighting the PBC fighters,no one wants to deal with Top Rank.