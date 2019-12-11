The name of unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is rarely mentioned by the other top welterweights and promoters. Some networks won’t even acknowledge he exists. Why? Crawford is aligned with Top Rank. His chief welterweight rivals are aligned on ‘the other side of the street’ with PBC. Fights between boxers of the two organizations do happen, but only occasionally.



“Deontay Wilder is about to fight Tyson Fury and you never hear about any ‘sides of the street.'” Crawford said today. “It’s just something people say when it comes to Terence Crawford.

“You don’t hear ‘wrong side of the street’ with any other fighter but Terence Crawford. Why do all these other fights get made, but when it’s Terence Crawford, it’s about the ‘wrong side of the street?'”

With no title unifications in sight, Crawford takes on the best welterweights who are willing to face him, including Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden against WBO #1 contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs)

“{New York} is one of the big stages. Vegas is a big stage. I do my thing in the ring, and every time I fight, I send a message to all the welterweights out there,” Crawford said.