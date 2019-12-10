Two-division world champion Badou Jack showed off his skills at a Las Vegas media workout Tuesday as he prepares to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal December 28 on Showtime at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Jack is coming off a January loss to Marcus Browne in which he suffered a horrendous vertical gash down in the middle of his forehead, caused by an accidental head-butt. The scar is clearly visible.
“Sometimes losses make you better,” said Jack. “My first loss was an accident, and I became better because of it. The loss to Marcus Browne, it wasn’t the fairest loss, but it’s made me even hungrier. I’m going to go out there and win the fight no matter what.”
“…I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win the fight. I feel 100% physically. The cut was cleared in March, and we’re way past that. I’ve been ready physically and this camp has proved that to me and my whole team.
“I know that I have a lot left to give this sport. I feel like I’m young for my age. The break between fights and bouncing back from a loss have made me more motivated than ever. I’m ready to go in and give the best performance of my career.”
I agree with Jack on his personal assessment. During my youth as an amateur fighter, I went many subsequent fights winning by unanimous victories. After a while, I developed a habit of losing focus on fine details that made me a decent fighter. I relied strictly on my instincts, being in shape, and the level of opposition I faced. As time went on I boxed a guy who badly battered me into a lop-sided defeat. That defeat gave me time to re-focus, reassess who I was, and how I became a fighter. As a result, I trained harder, focused more on details, and had the drive back to be who was before. Yes, a defeat can help some fighters. A defeat helped me…..
I like Jack, I wish him well
Badou Jack has to prepare well to get the win against Jean Pascal. You can never count the Canadian out.