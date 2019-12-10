Two-division world champion Badou Jack showed off his skills at a Las Vegas media workout Tuesday as he prepares to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal December 28 on Showtime at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Jack is coming off a January loss to Marcus Browne in which he suffered a horrendous vertical gash down in the middle of his forehead, caused by an accidental head-butt. The scar is clearly visible.



“Sometimes losses make you better,” said Jack. “My first loss was an accident, and I became better because of it. The loss to Marcus Browne, it wasn’t the fairest loss, but it’s made me even hungrier. I’m going to go out there and win the fight no matter what.”

“…I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win the fight. I feel 100% physically. The cut was cleared in March, and we’re way past that. I’ve been ready physically and this camp has proved that to me and my whole team.

“I know that I have a lot left to give this sport. I feel like I’m young for my age. The break between fights and bouncing back from a loss have made me more motivated than ever. I’m ready to go in and give the best performance of my career.”