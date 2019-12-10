Local welterweight Derrick “Bad Boy” Whitley II (6-1-1, 0 KOs), the son of former pro boxer Derick Whitley, has been added to Star Boxing’s New England focused show on Friday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

In the previously announced featured fights, super lightweight “Action” Anthony Laureano (12-0, 4 KOs), returns in an eight round tilt against Angel “Aztec Warrior” Hernandez (17-14-2, 11 KOs), cruiserweight Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (15-0, 12 KO’s) faces “Mighty” Joe Jones (11-1, 8 KOs), and super lightweight Omar “The Beast” Bordoy (9-1, 3 KOs) meets undefeated “Slick” Victor Rabei (8-0, 2 KOs).

New England Sports Network (NESN) will air the card live.