By Robert Coster

At its annual Convention in October, the WBC celebrated promoter Jacques Deschamps as “the best promoter in the Caribbean and Central America.” Deservedly so.



Deschamps’ company (Boxe Internationale) was vital in fostering the careers of three world champions: Edgar Sosa of Mexico, Anselmo Moreno of Panama, and Nicholas Walters of Jamaica. Boxe Internationale has also promoted top-notch cards in Haiti, Panama and Jamaica. Walters was the only Jamaican to win a world title in his homeland.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman recognized “the contribution of Jacques Deschamps in the area” and, in particular, mentioned the career of former WBC jr flyweight champion Edgar Sosa who made ten title defenses, saying “Jacques Deschamps salvaged Sosa’s career when nobody believed in him.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, Deschamps guided Jamaican contenders Bunny Grant and Richard Clarke. More recently, he has steered the careers of world-ranked contenders Wilky Campfort and Evens Pierre of Haiti.