Mini Vega defeats Ichiro Ozeki Torres WBA #15 ranked light flyweight Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (15-4-1, 8 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over 40-year-old WBC #14 rated Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-20, 19 KOs) on Friday night at the famed BB Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The aggressive Vega simply outworked Torres. Scores were 96-95, 98-93, 95-93 as Vega retained his WBA Fedecentro belt. Navarrete retains WBO featherweight title Dominguez stops Rubio, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

