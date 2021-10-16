Dominguez stops Rubio, remains unbeaten Unbeaten welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (25-0, 19 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jesus “Chino” Antonio Rubio (13-5-1, 7 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBC Latino title. On Saturday night at the Auditorio Benito Juarez at Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The bout ended abruptly when Rubio turned his back and the bout was halted. Time was 1:03. Mini Vega defeats Ichiro Ozeki Torres Navarrete-Gonzalez undercard results

