Pechanga Aren, San Diego, California:

Unbeaten junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (14-0, 12 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Juan Garcia Mendez (21-5-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 80-71 3x. Delgado dropped Mendez late in round eight, but couldn’t get him out of there.

Unbeaten middleweight Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) defeated the very tough Darryl Jones (4-3-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 60-53, 60-53.

In a clash of unbeaten 18-year-old bantamweights, Floyd Diaz (3-0, 0 KOs) won a dominant four round unanimous decision over Jose Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO). Scores were 39-36, 40-35, 40-35. Diaz dropped Ramirez in the first round.

6’9 heavyweight Antonio Mireles won his pro debut by first round KO over 314lb Demonte Randle (2-2, 2 KOs). Randle down 3x. Time was 2:07.