Mikey, Martin, Soto, Bomba make weight Mikey Garcia 143.6 vs. Sandor Martin 144

(145lb catchweight, ten-rounds, non-title)



Elwin Soto 107.8 vs. Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez 108

(WBO light flyweight title)



Marc Castro 129.6 vs. Angel Luna 130.4

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 109.2 vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos 110

Brock Jarvis 134.8 vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez 134

Oscar Alan Perez 135.2 vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel 139.6

Nikita Ababiy 159.2 vs. Sanny Duversonne 160

Diego Pacheco 166.2 vs. Lucas de Abreu 166.4

Charlie Sheehy 134.2 vs. Luciano Ramos 137.8 Venue: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Sagawa halts Kosaka in grudge fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.