By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Pechanga Aren, San Diego, California. Brutal fight, Navarrete just had too much firepower and busted up the very game Gonzalez. Scores were 118-110, 116-112, 116-112.

The action began right away as Navarrete and Gonzalez exchanged in the opening round. Navarrete attacked connecting with a left hook as Gonzalez suffered a nasty cut underneath his right eye above the cheek in round three. The champ boxed and targeted Gonzalez’s cut in round four following up with big shots, despite the cut Gonzalez kept coming.

Gonzalez’s eye got nastier heading into the fifth, Navarrete attacked. In the sixth, Gonzalez was the one attacking as Navarrete countered. The eye kept getting worse for Gonzalez in the seventh, but he kept fighting on, momentarily staggering Navarrete but the champ’s offensive power was too much as he kept connecting Gonzalez. Navarrete tripped to start the eighth as he jabbed away, Gonzalez attacked pressuring the champ as the two finished the round trading.

The pressure continued from Gonzalez in the ninth as he kept coming, Navarrete stood in there mixing it up in a non-stop round. Off to a wild start in the tenth, Gonzalez hit Navarrete with a low blow as the referee Ray Corona issued a warning, the two continued to trade away as Gonzalez with his face grotesque kept coming. The championship rounds were all offense, Navarrete let his hands go but Gonzalez was taking not taking no for an answer kept coming. The twelfth and final round, Gonzalez stalked as Navarrete threw bombs, neither fighter took a step back as everyone was on their feet for the final bell.