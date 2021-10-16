<em>By Miguel Maravilla</em>

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete admitted that he was hurt in his unanimous decision over Joet Gonzalez on Friday night in San Diego. “Without a doubt, I hurt him,” said Navarrete, “but every single time he came back, and he also hurt me. A couple of shots he landed hurt me during the fight.”

“It has been an exciting ride so far, and from now on, I want the bigger fights. These are the kind of fights I’m looking for, and without a doubt, I’d beat him in a rematch.”

Joet Gonzalez stated, “I thought I had it seven rounds to five, eight rounds to four. I was really surprised by that score of 118-110, I believe. But it is what it is, and I did my best.”