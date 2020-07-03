World ranked featherweight contender Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (29-3 26 KO’s) of Arjona, Colombia will return to the ESPN platform on Thursday, July 16th live from the MGM Conference Center Bubble. Marriaga is coming off a 6th round TKO win this past December over Alfredo Mejia, which continued his four fight knockout streak coming into this fight.

Marriaga is the first known Colombian athlete who has been able to travel into the U.S to compete due to all the travel restrictions put in place in Colombia, where the airports are closed until further notice as a result of Covid19.

“I am happy to be back in the U.S. to finish my training camp for my fight in Las Vegas on ESPN” stated Marriaga upon his arrival to the states “On July 16th I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me, I want another crack at the title and nothing will stop me from getting it”

Miguel Marriaga will fight in a 10 round bout with an opponent to be determined, The fight is bought to you by Top Rank in association with All Star Boxing, Inc.