MTK Global has announced three MTK Fight Night events later this summer. The events will be held behind closed doors at the LS-LIVE in Wakefield, UK, and will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The first show takes place on Tuesday, August 11 as world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off with the always-entertaining Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs.

The second event will happen on Tuesday, August 25 and sees unbeaten Lewis Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) against Louis Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

The third event goes down on Tuesday, September 1 and is headlined by a British and Commonwealth super lightweight title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown (13-0, 1 KO) and Philip Bowes (20-3 3 KOs).