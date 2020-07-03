July 3, 2020
Boxing News

Three MTK fight cards announced

MTK Global has announced three MTK Fight Night events later this summer. The events will be held behind closed doors at the LS-LIVE in Wakefield, UK, and will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The first show takes place on Tuesday, August 11 as world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off with the always-entertaining Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs.

The second event will happen on Tuesday, August 25 and sees unbeaten Lewis Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) against Louis Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

The third event goes down on Tuesday, September 1 and is headlined by a British and Commonwealth super lightweight title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown (13-0, 1 KO) and Philip Bowes (20-3 3 KOs).

Miguel Marriaga returns July 16 on ESPN

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>