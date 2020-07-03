

Two-division world champion Jose “The Sniper” Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over former 140-pound world title challenger Mikkel LesPierre (22-2-1, 10 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout on Thursday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. LesPierre was on the canvas in round five and round ten. Scores were 100-88, 99-89, 99-89.

In round five, LesPierre was credited with a knockdown against Pedraza, then moments later Pedraza dropped LesPierre. After the round, instant replay was used and officials ruled the knockdown LesPierre scored was a trip.

“Mikkel was a tough,opponent, but I stuck to my game plan. I wanted the knockout, but he stayed strong in there. I give him a lot of credit,” said Pedraza afterward.

“I would like to fight any of the world champions, but we have to see what happens next. I proved I belong with the top guys in the 140-pound division. I want to become the next three-division world champion from Puerto Rico. That’s my goal. That’s what I’m striving for.”