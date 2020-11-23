November 23, 2020
Michael Hunter opponent named

As we previously announced, undefeated former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (40-0, 26 KOs) returns December 18 against NABF light heavyweight champ Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (32-3, 25 KOs), live on pay per view from Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.

What’s new news is IBF #4, WBO #7, WBA #10, WBC #10 heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter will take on Chauncy “The Hillyard Hammer” Welliver (57-13-5, 23 KOs). Hunter’s last action was a 12-round split draw a year ago in Saudi Arabia with Alexander Povetkin. Welliver fought Cassius Chaney in August.

  • Stylistically, at 168, Ramirez was a handful of trouble because of his height, reach, machismo streak and long punch angles. However, at 175, I have my doubts about his physical strength and possible lack of punching power because there are a couple of buck strong, hungry, heavy handed cats at 175. I hope Ramirez is working his way back to 168.

    In general, I would like to see Ramirez step into his long right jabs with more conviction because those 175 pounders will try to bully Ramirez. I am glad to see Ramirez back in action, but I hope he finds a way to continue fighting at 168 and focus on his jabs with more conviction.

