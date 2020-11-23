Thompson Boxing Promotions returns on Sunday, December 20, with their final 3.2.1. Boxing event of the year showcasing three fights.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) will return to the ring against Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round main event.

In the 8-round co-feature, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO) takes on Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) will battle in the super flyweight division. Middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KO) will face Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) in the six-round opening bout.

﻿