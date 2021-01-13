January 13, 2021
Mexico City Boxing Commission to waive fees

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The Professional Boxing Commission of Mexico City has decided to waive the fees for licensing boxers and trainers due to the economic situation in the country. The only expenses will be required laboratory tests. Likewise, the promoters will be supported to carry out professional boxing events in Mexico City.

The Comision de Box de la CDMX, chaired by Ciro Nucci, has focused on sanitary and healthy conditions for boxers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

