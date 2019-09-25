Two Mexican prospects have traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina looking for victories against unbeaten opponents this Saturday that can propel their careers massively forward. Mini-flyweight Luis “Huesos” Orozco (12-1-1, 8 KOs) will face Agustín Mauro “Avión” Gauto (12-0, 8 KOs) will fight for the WBO Internacional title, and super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (16-2, 10 KOs) faces Eduardo “Pesadilla” Estela (10-0, 6 KOs) in a ten round bout. Both bouts will be televised in Mexico on Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo.
