Golden Boy has expanded its partnership with Facebook to bring boxing fans new content streamed live from Mexico on Facebook Watch. Both companies are looking to replicate the success of Golden Boy’s Facebook Watch broadcasts in the United States.

“Mexico is an important market for Golden Boy. Not only have we seen some of the best boxers in history come from Mexico, but the fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the sport,” said Oscar de la Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “By expanding our series to new markets in Mexico, we are hoping to build a stronger community, create unique experiences for attendees and, most importantly, pave the foundation for what boxing broadcasts will look like in the future.”

A four-series event began last Saturday with Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. defeating Jesus Cuadro for the WBA gold super featherweight title at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. The series will continue with monthly broadcasts featuring championship level contenders fighting in different areas around Mexico, including Chihuahua, Mexico. More details for each event will be revealed shortly.