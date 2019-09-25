September 25, 2019
Schwarz-Mezencev 2 final press conference

Heavyweights Tom Schwarz (25-1, 17 KOs) and Ilja Mezencev (20-1,(17 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s rematch at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. Schwarz previously knocked out Mezencev in 2015, but Mezencev also scored a knockdown in a competitive fight. It will be Schwarz’ second fight since his loss to Tyson Fury.

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

Tom Schwarz: “He underestimates me again. That has always been a big mistake. The last three months have been the hardest of my life, but now I want more. I know what I’ve achieved and what I can do. This will be felt by Ilya!”

Ilja Mezencev: “I’m now at a level where Tom can’t keep up. Better not to comment on the outcome of the fight, the winner will be Ilya Mezencev!”

