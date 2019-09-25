By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Melbourne-based light heavyweight WBC#9, WBA#9, WBO#10 Blake Caparello (30-3, 13 KOs ) will clash with WBA #3, IBF #4 Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) in a WBA eliminator on November 2 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

“You can’t jump levels in boxing,” Caparello said. “I’m not sure why they’re in such a rush with him. He’s only had twelve fights. He’ll realize this round one. I’ve fought the best and I know where I went wrong. Now I’ve learned from that and I’m ready to make this my breakout fight.

“Everybody can see Johsua’s strengths, but we know his weaknesses. His last fight showed us everything we need to know. I’m going to win this fight.”

Caparello dropped Sergey Kovalev in an unsuccessful WBO world title attempt in 2014 and suffered points decision losses to Andre Dirrell in 2016 and Issac Chilemba In 2018.

It will be televised in Australia on Fox Sports