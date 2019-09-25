By Ron Jackson

South African lightweight champion Ayanda “Greyhound” Nkosi is the favorite when he meets former interim WBA junior lightweight champion Emmanuel “Polo” Lopez from Mexico for the vacant World Boxing Federation lightweight belt at the Portuguese Hall in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Nkosi (13-1, 7 KOs) who has been fighting as a pro since July 2013 is coming off an outstanding sixth round stoppage win over Thompson Mokwana in July this year to win the South African lightweight title.

On October 11, 2017, he won the vacant WBA Pan African lightweight title on a split decision over Jeffrey Magagane and has made successful defenses against Michael Ogundo (rtd 5), Cosmos Cheka (ko 10) and Steven Bagwasai (pts 12).

The only loss on his record came against Thembani Hobyani (5-6-2) in his fifth fight when he was beaten on points over four rounds.

The vastly experienced 29-year-old Lopez (30-11-1, 14 KOs) made his pro debut in July 2010 and won the interim WBA junior lightweight belt in March 2015 with tenth round technical knockout win over Carlos Padilla (15-1-1) and made a successful defence against Rolando Giono (tko 9).

In July 2017 he lost on points over 12 rounds to the highly regarded Shavkatzhon Rakhimov (10-0) in a bout for the vacant IBO junior lightweight belt.

The Mexican has competed at a higher level than Mokwana and even though he has lost five of his last eight fights he should take the South African all the way.

Also on the card is a clash between South Africa’s Phumela Cafu 3-0; 2 and Tanzanian Hamz Mchanjo 17-12-3; 4 for the vacant WBF Intercontinental flyweight title.

The tournament is presented by Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions.