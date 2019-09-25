Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and former heavyweight world title challenger Carlos Takam (37-5-1, 28 KOs) have joined forces with Top Rank. Takam, 38, will make his Star Boxing/Top Rank debut on an ESPN platform in early 2020. Yet another potential opponent for Tyson Fury?
