Carlos Takam joins Top Rank Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and former heavyweight world title challenger Carlos Takam (37-5-1, 28 KOs) have joined forces with Top Rank. Takam, 38, will make his Star Boxing/Top Rank debut on an ESPN platform in early 2020. Yet another potential opponent for Tyson Fury? Wilder-Ortiz 2 on Fox PPV Mexican prospects to face unbeaten foes

