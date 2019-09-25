The November 23 rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will land on Fox PPV. Showtime has invested heavily in Wilder, carrying the Bronze Bomber’s last four fights and seven of his ten world championship fights overall. But Fox PPV, which is also distributing this weekend’s Spence-Porter fight, locked up Wilder-Ortiz 2 when Showtime pulled out of negotiations.

Deontay Wilder’s Championship Fights

Dominic Breazeale (Showtime)

Tyson Fury (Showtime PPV)

Luis Ortiz (Showtime)

Bermane Stiverne (Showtime)

Gerald Washington (Fox)

Chris Arreola (Fox)

Artur Szpilka (Showtime)

Johann Duhaupas (NBC)

Eric Molina (Showtime)

Bermane Stiverne (Showtime)