Fächer Sport Management presents WBO #2 flyweight Mirco “mirCOMET” Martin (14-0, 6 KOs) of Germany taking on Ernesto “El Destructor” Irias of Nicaragua (14-2, 9 KOs) for a WBC silver flyweight title. The event will take place at the Palazzo-Halle in Karlsruhe, Germany. The event will be aired on Baden TV with Graf Hardenberg sponsoring.

Trainer Dominik Junge and Martin’s hard work has paid off as the he’s #2 WBO ranked and closing fast on a world title opportunity. The local favorite Martin, who resides in Karlsruhe will fight in front of his hometown fans for the fourth consecutive time at this venue. He will face a tough test in Irias who has won his last 10 fights.