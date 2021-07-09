WBA world cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title on July 17th in Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium vs Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1) of China. Merhy was elevated from interim champion to regular champion earlier this year. The 12 round main event will be the first fight for Merhy in nearly two years but he is the local favorite with a lot of hometown fan support. Zhang will be looking to make history by becoming China´s first-ever cruiserweight world champion. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions and Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker.
Rounding out the undercard…
Hovahannes Martirosyan (11-0) v Renald Garrido (25-28-3) 10 rds, vacant BeNe Lux Super Light Title
Antionie Vanackere (16-1-0) v Nazri Rahimo 10 rds, vacant IBO Continental Super Light Title
Steve Eloundou Ntere (4-) v Zura Mekereshvili, 10 rds, Vacant Belgium Cruiser Title
Moahmmed El Maracouchi (27-2-0) v Oto Joseph (17-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Light Title
Miko Khatachatryan (12-0) v Michael Pappoe (26-7-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Feather Title
Femke Hermans (11-3-0) v Luiza Davydova (5-2-0), 10x 2, vacant EBU European Super Middle Title
Kevin Lele Sadjo (15-0) v Javier Francisco Maciel (33-12-0), 8 rds
Sohaib El Sialiti (6-) v Tsotne Sultanishvili (3-5-0) 6 rds super lightweights
Samuel Kadje (15-1) v Vukasin Obradovic (6-17-1) 6rds cruiserweights
Youri Kayembre Kalenga (26-6-0) v Mikheil Khutsishvili (31-43-6) 6 rds cruiserweights
Dominik Harawankowski (4-0) v Giorgi Gachechiladze (16-38-1) 4 rds lighweights
Bruno Jacobs (2-0) v Danijel Kruljec (0-2-0) 4 rds light heavyweights
Zhaoxin Zhang has amazing credentials. I’m just glad the WBA recognized this and gave this man a chance. Reminds me of the Hagler situation years back, when a very accomplished, very deserving fighter wasn’t given an opportunity for so long. Check out Zhang’s fights on YouTube. He floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee. The World Boxing Association once again leading the way with a fair and balanced ranking system.
Zhang is the goods. When he outgrows cruiser, he will certainly unify bridgerweight.
Yeah, keep an eye on the pound4pound ratings after this one. He reminds me so much of Holyfield, who also started at Cruiser. Zhang will look to unify at Cruiserweight before terrorizing the Bridgerweight division.
DAMN! Priceless USF. You are absolutely priceless my friend.
Just keepin it real Lucie