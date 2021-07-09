WBA world cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title on July 17th in Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium vs Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1) of China. Merhy was elevated from interim champion to regular champion earlier this year. The 12 round main event will be the first fight for Merhy in nearly two years but he is the local favorite with a lot of hometown fan support. Zhang will be looking to make history by becoming China´s first-ever cruiserweight world champion. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions and Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker.

Rounding out the undercard…

Hovahannes Martirosyan (11-0) v Renald Garrido (25-28-3) 10 rds, vacant BeNe Lux Super Light Title

Antionie Vanackere (16-1-0) v Nazri Rahimo 10 rds, vacant IBO Continental Super Light Title

Steve Eloundou Ntere (4-) v Zura Mekereshvili, 10 rds, Vacant Belgium Cruiser Title

Moahmmed El Maracouchi (27-2-0) v Oto Joseph (17-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Light Title

Miko Khatachatryan (12-0) v Michael Pappoe (26-7-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Feather Title

Femke Hermans (11-3-0) v Luiza Davydova (5-2-0), 10x 2, vacant EBU European Super Middle Title

Kevin Lele Sadjo (15-0) v Javier Francisco Maciel (33-12-0), 8 rds

Sohaib El Sialiti (6-) v Tsotne Sultanishvili (3-5-0) 6 rds super lightweights

Samuel Kadje (15-1) v Vukasin Obradovic (6-17-1) 6rds cruiserweights

Youri Kayembre Kalenga (26-6-0) v Mikheil Khutsishvili (31-43-6) 6 rds cruiserweights

Dominik Harawankowski (4-0) v Giorgi Gachechiladze (16-38-1) 4 rds lighweights

Bruno Jacobs (2-0) v Danijel Kruljec (0-2-0) 4 rds light heavyweights