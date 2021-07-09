July 9, 2021
Merhy-Zhang July 17 in Belgium

WBA world cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title on July 17th in Bruxelles-Capitale, Belgium vs Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1) of China. Merhy was elevated from interim champion to regular champion earlier this year. The 12 round main event will be the first fight for Merhy in nearly two years but he is the local favorite with a lot of hometown fan support. Zhang will be looking to make history by becoming China´s first-ever cruiserweight world champion. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions and Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker.

Rounding out the undercard…

Hovahannes Martirosyan (11-0) v Renald Garrido (25-28-3) 10 rds, vacant BeNe Lux Super Light Title

Antionie Vanackere (16-1-0) v Nazri Rahimo 10 rds, vacant IBO Continental Super Light Title

Steve Eloundou Ntere (4-) v Zura Mekereshvili, 10 rds, Vacant Belgium Cruiser Title

Moahmmed El Maracouchi (27-2-0) v Oto Joseph (17-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Light Title

Miko Khatachatryan (12-0) v Michael Pappoe (26-7-0), 10 rds, vacant IBO International Super Feather Title

Femke Hermans (11-3-0) v Luiza Davydova (5-2-0), 10x 2, vacant EBU European Super Middle Title

Kevin Lele Sadjo (15-0) v Javier Francisco Maciel (33-12-0), 8 rds

Sohaib El Sialiti (6-) v Tsotne Sultanishvili (3-5-0) 6 rds super lightweights

Samuel Kadje (15-1) v Vukasin Obradovic (6-17-1) 6rds cruiserweights

Youri Kayembre Kalenga (26-6-0) v Mikheil Khutsishvili (31-43-6) 6 rds cruiserweights

Dominik Harawankowski (4-0) v Giorgi Gachechiladze (16-38-1) 4 rds lighweights

Bruno Jacobs (2-0) v Danijel Kruljec (0-2-0) 4 rds light heavyweights

  • Zhaoxin Zhang has amazing credentials. I’m just glad the WBA recognized this and gave this man a chance. Reminds me of the Hagler situation years back, when a very accomplished, very deserving fighter wasn’t given an opportunity for so long. Check out Zhang’s fights on YouTube. He floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee. The World Boxing Association once again leading the way with a fair and balanced ranking system.

    • Zhang is the goods. When he outgrows cruiser, he will certainly unify bridgerweight.

      • Yeah, keep an eye on the pound4pound ratings after this one. He reminds me so much of Holyfield, who also started at Cruiser. Zhang will look to unify at Cruiserweight before terrorizing the Bridgerweight division.

