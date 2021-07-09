Nine months after boxing’s most controversial conclusion of 2020, WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and Australia’s former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney will settle the score in the third chapter of their rivalry August 14 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated WBO International junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. will take on Antonio “Tono” Moran.

The four-round middleweight special attraction will see the highly anticipated professional debut of Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, against an opponent to be named.

Andrew’s twin brother, bantamweight contender Jason “Mayhem” Moloney, will fight Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. in a 10-rounder that will be among the undercard fights streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ before the ESPN televised tripleheader.

Tulsa fan-favorite Trey Lippe Morrison (17-0, 17 KOs) and emerging junior lightweight prospect Karlos Balderas (9-1, 8 KOs) will fight on the undercard in six-round bouts, while Tulsa-born heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a four-rounder.

Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs), from San Antonio, Texas, upset Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) via unanimous decision last June to win the world title. In their November 2020 rematch, Moloney dominated Franco over the first two rounds before swelling under Franco’s right eye prompted the fight to be stopped. Many ringside observers believed a punch caused the damage, which would’ve resulted in a TKO victory for Moloney. The referee in Nevada determined the swelling came from a headbutt, and following a nearly 30-minute replay review, a no contest meant Franco retained his title. The controversy did not subside, and less than one month after the disputed conclusion, the WBA mandated a third fight.

“I’m very excited for this third fight with Moloney. I’ve been preparing very well for this fight, and I’m feeling stronger than ever,” Franco said. “I hope everybody tunes in come fight night because it’s going to be one to remember. I will remind Moloney why I’m the champ. And still!”

Moloney said, “I’ve had to wait nine months to once again fight for what should have been mine back in November. There is no way I’ll be leaving that ring without my world title this time. I’m sure when he looks at himself in the mirror, he knows deep down he’s not the real champion. He knows there was no head clash. I’ve stayed in the gym and used this time to improve as a fighter. He is up against an even better fighter than he was the last time around. He’s in trouble.”