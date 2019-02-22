The popular series Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2019 spring season this Friday. The longest running boxing series on US Spanish television is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.



The main event will feature rugged Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-4-3-11 KO’s)of Los Angeles, California looking to upset unbeaten prospect Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (15-0, 12 KO’s) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant World Boxing Organization NABO Jr. Welterweight championship at stake. Site location will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mendez once again finds himself in the underdog role. This doesn’t seem to affect him as time and time again he has upset the favored fighter. The stakes are a bit higher for him this time around as a victory could see him immediately vaulted into the world rankings of the junior welterweight division. If that was not enough motivation throw in the storied boxing rivalry between Mexican and Puerto Rican fighters which is also at play. Each fighter for sure will fight with a lot of personal pride come fight night.

How excited are you to be in your first Telemundo main event?

I am extremely excited about this opportunity that was presented to me. That a Mexican fighter is facing a Puerto Rican fighter in the main event makes it that much more special.

What do you know about your opponent?

I will be honest. He has a nice record but he has not faced anybody. Very weak opposition thus far.

Though you have losses on your record do you feel you have fought the better competition?

Absolutely. I can tell you for sure that there are losses and draws on my record that in fact should be victories for me.

Where are you originally from?

I was born in Ontario, Oregon a large agriculture area. Both of my parents are from Mexico.

How would you describe your style of boxing?

I change up my style. It really depends on the style of my opponent on that night. I like to give the fans a good show. I want them leaving the show content. I am hoping that my opponent is coming to fight so we can put on the kind of exciting fight the public wants to see.

Do you think your level of competition fought gives you an edge in this fight?

I have for sure fought much better competition than my opponent but this is boxing and you can’t leave anything to chance. I am still going to fight intelligent and with power. I have gone 10 strong rounds multiple times and I am hoping this experience will show in this fight.

How much of factor do you think the rivalry will play in this fight?

Mexicans and Puerto Ricans are true warriors in the ring. There is a lot of pride involved for both sides. Neither side wants to give up. This is why there has been so many memorable fights in the series. I can tell you from our side I am ready to deliver a spectacular show.

What would a win on Friday mean to your career?

It would open the door for even bigger fights which could lead to the ultimate goal of fighting for a world title.

* * *

Also in action former Olympian Antonio Vargas (9-0-3 KO’s) of Kissimmee, who will risk his NABF Jr. Bantamweight Title against veteran Lucas Rafael Baez (34-17-5-18 KO’s) of Belle Glade in a bout scheduled for 8 rounds. Unbeaten middleweight prospect Carlos Monroe (11-0-10 KO’s) of Georgia faces former Mexican Champion Jonathan “Oso” Tavira (17-6-13 KO’s) over 10 rounds. John Karl Sosa (13-3-6 KO’s) of Caguas, Puerto Rico returns after a two-year hiatus and will battle Alex “Bad Boy” Barbosa (11-3-7 KO’s’) in another classic of Puerto Rico Vs. Mexico. Rounding out the card Emanuel “Tito” Morales (8-3-5 KO’s) of Puerto Rico and Pedro “Perico” Amigon (6-11-3 KO’s) square off in a 6 round super lightweight attraction.

2 more bouts are scheduled, first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.comor www.ohpark.com. All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes and Experience Kissimmee is presenting the show. The Vargas-Baez fight is in association with Top Rank Boxing. Main event will be televised live on Telemundo at 11:35 PM.