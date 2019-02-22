By Ron Jackson

The exciting young fighting policeman Thembani Mbangatha of Cape Town makes the first defense of his WBF Africa featherweight title when he meets the veteran former South African flyweight champion “Doctor” Themba Ntsele from Thabong in the Free Sate at the Wynberg Military Base in Cape Town on Friday night.

Mbangatha who is known as “Baby Jake” has compiled a record of 9-0, 4 KOs, since making his pro debut in August 2014.

He won the vacant WBF Africa featherweight title in November 2017 with a unanimous ten round point’s decision against Mayihlomo Mjonono. The scores were 98-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Mbangatha showed tremendous courage in the fight against Mjonono fighting through the last three rounds with a dislocated shoulder.

After being out for eight months he returned to action on July 27 last year to outpoint Prince Ndlovu over six rounds.

Ntsele 22-11-1, 14 KOs, has moved through the weight divisions since making his pro debut in May 2005 and has boxed through 231 rounds in his career.

The tournament is presented by Kalakoda Promotions.

UNDERCARD

Light-heavyweight: 8 rounds, Nicholas Radley vs Charles Misanjo; Welterweight: 6 rounds, Antonio Mayala vs Denys Lazarev; Welterweight: 4 rounds, Farhaaz Ishmael vs Dennis Mbath; Heavyweight: 4 rounds, Falay Kubeya vs Taras Neudash; Junior-lightweight: 8 rounds, Sinethemba Bam vs Dumisani Tose.