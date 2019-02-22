The popular series Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2019 spring season this Friday. The longest running boxing series on US Spanish television is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. The main event will feature Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (15-0, 12 KO’s) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico facing rugged Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-4-3-11 KO’s)of Los Angeles, California.



The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant World Boxing Organization NABO Jr. Welterweight championship at stake. Site location will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo is a promising young prospect who could be the next star to come out of Puerto Rico. He certainly has all the tools and personality to do so. The next step for him is to pass that first real test. That will come from Mendez who has a bit of a history upsetting unbeaten prospects. Alamo will also tested with the magnitude of the fight with his emotions with the Mexican vs Puerto Rican at play. A chance to break into the world rankings is also at stake so Alamo has the opportunity to move from promising prospect to a world ranked fighter.

This will arguably be your toughest fight to date. How was your preparation for this fight?

It was an excellent training camp. I ready to put on a show tonight for the fans.

How have you maintained focus knowing this will be your first time in a Telemundo main event?

I am very pleased to get this opportunity. This is major exposure with so many viewers getting to see me for the first time. They are going to see my hunger and will to make it to the top in boxing.

What can you tell us about your opponent?

I know that he has been battle tested in the ring. He has been in some really good fights and leaves it all in the ring.

It goes without saying that Mexico vs Puerto Rico battles in the ring has had so many classics. Does it make this fight that much bigger for you?

I am entering this fight with outstanding preparation. I hope he is equally as prepared so that we can make this one more instant classic to add to the series.

What is your preferred style of boxing?

I prepare for all styles of fighting. One never knows exactly how an opponent will come to fight you until that bell rings. So I have to be prepared and I am for any style he will bring.

Do you feel you’re the puncher in this matchup?

I feel that I am the puncher and that I am capable of stopping him inside the distance. I still am prepared to go and win in a 10 round complete distance fight.

You will clearly have the majority of the crowd supporting you with so many fellow Puerto Rican fans on hand. Can this be a distraction or pressure during the course of such a big fight for you?

I have fought on the undercard of a big fight before with a lot of supporters…I have my anxiety under control. The fact that I know I am 100% prepared takes care of any momentary lacks of focus mentally.

What would a victory tonight do for your career?

Winning this title tonight would put me right on track to where I want to be in my career. I will be a step closer to the ultimate goal of a world title.