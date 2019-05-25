NABO minimumweight beltholder and world-rated WBO #4 Wilfredo Méndez (13-1, 5 KOs) retained his title with a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #8 rated Janiel Rivera (18-4-3, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.



The judges scored 100-88, 99-89 and 97-91 for Mendez, who outboxed Rivera and send him to the canvas in round one. Rivera was deducted a point in round ten for low blows.

Unbeaten featherweight Carlos Arrieta moved to 9-0, 7 KOs after an eight round unanimous decision over Ernesto Sebastián Franzolini (8-10-1, 1 KO). Judges scored it 79-70, 79-70 and 79-70.

Unbeaten super welterweight Patrick Cora (7-0, 6 KOs) beat Luis Alberto Vera (10-15-2, 1 KO) by KO at 2:11 of round two. Vera was knocked down by a left hand from Cora for the count.

