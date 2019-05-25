Unbeaten WBA #5, IBF #14 bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (20-0, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua stopped David Reyes “Zamorita” Cota (21-4-1, 10 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico, in round seven on Friday night at Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida. Lopez came out aggressive from the opening bell. He systematically broke down Cota working both the head and the body. Cota was very game and hung tough. Lopez staggered Cota at the end of round six which was pretty much the beginning of the end. Lopez immediately went on the attack early in round seven. A barrage of unanswered punches by Lopez led the referee to step in an stop the fight at 38 seconds of round seven.

Lopez retained his NABA title with the victory. Now based in Miami, Lopez had a good portion of the packed venue cheering on his performance. The WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) managed fighter continues his rise to serious world title contention.

The other featured bout saw local welterweight favorite Harold “King” Calderon (20-0, 13 KOs) win his first professional title (WBC Fecarbox) against Marcelo Fabian Szowski (18-8-3, 0 KOs) of Argentina. Calderon was very aggressive throughout the bout when a body shot ended matters in round nine. The referee, former world champion James Warring, counted ten on Szowski who was unable to beat the count.

Undercard Results:

Josec “Esorpion” Ruiz (19-2-3, 13 KOs) unamiously decisioned Nicolas “El Zurdo” Velazquez (11-6, 3 KOs) over 8 rds. 79-73 twice and 78-74 all for Ruiz

Mark “Machete” Bernaldez (19-2, 13 KOs) TKO 1 David Berna (17-8, 16 KOs) super featherweights 8rds

Alexi “Hurricane” Collado (23-2, 21 KOs) TKO 1 Szilveszter Ajtaj (13-15-1, 7 KOs)super featherweights 6rds

Yohannys “Pequeno Gigante” Argilagos (2-0, 1 KO) split decision Juan Centeno (3-3-1, 1 KO) super flyweights 6rds. 59-55 twice for Argilagos and once for Centeno.

Daniel “Raspy” Placeres (8-1´1, 7 KOs) and Demetrius Wilson (2-13-1, 0 KOs) fought to a 4 rd draw. official scores were 39-37 a piece and 38-38.

Manuel “Sweet Dreams” Correa (5-0, 3 KO) dropped and stopped Devin “D Iron Soldier” Parker (2-13, 2 KOs) at the end of round 1. KO 2:59 Rd 1

Osmel “El Puchi” Mayorga (2-0, 1 KOs) unanimous decision Jack Grady (0-9-1, 0 KO) super lightweights 4rds. 40-36, 39-37 twice all for Mayorga

The card was presented by M&R Boxing Promotions. This was the second installment of a series that began earlier this year on March 22nd. The third installment will be on July 26th.