Star Boxing has announced the undercard for the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend card, set to take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino on June 7th. The main event features six-time world champion Zab “Super” Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) against Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) in a 12-rounder for the vacant NABA super lightweight title. In the twelve round co-feature, undefeated WBA #8 middleweight David Papot (22-0, 3 KOs) will face veteran James “Buddy” McGirt Jr. (27-3-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental and WBO International titles. McGirt Jr. is the son of Long Island’s first world champion “Buddy” McGirt, who is being inducted to the Hall of Fame during the fight week induction ceremony.

The undercard will feature:

Robert Duran Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jonathan Pierre (3-0), welterweight, 4 rounds. Duran is the son of the legendary “Mano de Piedra” Roberto Duran.

“Super” Mario Alfano (14-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Lavisas “Red” Williams (8-1-1, 3 KOs), lightweight, 8 rounds.

Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Lucius “Bulldog” Johnson (4-5-1, 3 KOs), super middleweight, 6 rounds.

Boubacar Sylla (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Marquis “The Hawk” Hawthorne (7-10, 1 KO), welterweight, 6 rounds.

Alex “Lights Out” Vanasse (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Eric Abraham (5-4, 2 KOs) cruiserweight, 4 rounds.