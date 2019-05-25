Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

Everything is new and epoch-making in FuZhou, China, which is the native place of the father of the newly crowned WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (pronounced as Shu Tsuan). Having made a hero’s return as the very third Chinese world champ after his upset coronation over Jesus Rojas in Houston this January, Xu will celebrate his initial defense before his hometown audience tomorrow (Sunday).



The weigh-in was successfully held at the Grand New Century Hotel this afternoon. Xu Can tipped the beam at 57.05 kilogram (125.75 pounds), while Japanese challenger and former WBA 122-pound ruler Shun Kubo at 57.00 kilogram (also 125.75 pounds).



Another WBA world title will be the main event, and the light-flyweight defending titlist Carlos Canizales scaled in at the class limit of 48.95 kg (108 pounds), while ex-WBO flyweight title-holder Sho Kimura, Japan, at 48.75 kg (107.5 pounds). It will be promoted by Liu Gang’s Max Power Promotions to be telecast live by CC Television in China, and by WOWOW in Japan.