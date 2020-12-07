Ring legend Floyd Mayweather announced on his Instagram page that he will fight an exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20. There is an Early Bird Special on sale now. The first one-million pay-per-view buyers can get in for $24.99. The price gradually increases to $69.99 in February.
Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) will be four days away from his 44th birthday come fight night. He last fought against Conor McGregor in August, 2017. Paul is 0-1, losing a six-rounder to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.
BAAAAA HAHAHAHAHA – what a joke.
The loss to KSI really propelled him into the bigtime
You buy this, you help perpetuate and accelerate this cycle of bullsh1t. Don’t. Just another grubby hoax
Logan Paul just signed up for a Expensive Ass Whooping… Money in the bank!!! lol
An ass whopping? In 50 pro fights Floyd hasn’t whooped anyone’s ass lol. Did just enough to win every time.
He whipped Diego Corrales’s ass…RIP Chico.
He whoop s all their asses. They all can’t hit them and get drilled with right-handed that changes their whole game. Most just back off to avoid the brutality. Coto was one of the few that didn’t and was crying in the dressing room beat up. Facts.
He didnt whoop Castillo ass. 166 landed power shots to 60. Thats an ass whooping, but somehow he won.
Boxing is dead! Basically the WWE now.
Let’s not use the over used and old “Boxing is dead” quote. That statement has been repeated countless times over the last 20 years yet somehow this “dead sport” seems to keep persevering.
Once I finally get bored of staring directly in to sun, I’ll make a decision as to whether to spend $69.99 on this extravaganza or using it to place a Vegas wager on the New York Jets to win this seasons Superbowl.
I thought that was Jake Paul lol Yes this is becoming such a joke. Good for this kid who’ll make more money but come on Floyd. Manny’s out there still fighting you know.
Floyd is ducking Jake Paul.
omyyy hope this is NOT true.
if so, Tyson or Beetlejuice from Howard Stern should be next
Ok, this bullshit has got to stop here! I admit, I was all in for Tyson-Jones, fully understanding it was a circus side show, but this bullshit I will not support! I will not sit there and watch these two assholes make millions for this crap while people worldwide are struggling to survive during the Scamdemic!
if mayweather would fight crawford or spence i’d buy it, but can’t blame him i guess, all fighters know their limitation so i guess paul is his
I think boxing fans have to collectively draw the line here and stop buying and feeding into this shit.
Hard to blame those involved as these kind of ‘special attraction’ events sell well and produce good revenue. That said didn’t Floyd absolutely destroy that Japanese fighter in another ‘exhibition’ event. I would imagine he will do the same thing here as well
The ref is Russell Mora. Judges are CJ Ross, Eugenia Williams and Adalaide Byrd with Julie Lederman as the replay official. WBC Supervisor is Vinny Paz.
Nooooooo!! Please stay in the shade and let the young lions hunt and play in efforts to reach the HOF!!!