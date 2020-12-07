Ring legend Floyd Mayweather announced on his Instagram page that he will fight an exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20. There is an Early Bird Special on sale now. The first one-million pay-per-view buyers can get in for $24.99. The price gradually increases to $69.99 in February.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) will be four days away from his 44th birthday come fight night. He last fought against Conor McGregor in August, 2017. Paul is 0-1, losing a six-rounder to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.