By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #10 lightweight Jacob Ng (13-0, 10 KOs) returns to action on Friday against unbeaten Hunter Loane (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in a Foxtel nationally televised promotion at the Coorong Pavilion, Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT, Australia. ”I’m expecting a tough fight on December 11 and I’m hoping that I will get one,” said Ng. “I want to show my skills off and that I’ve used this year to improve with the team. When your opponent is undefeated you know they’re game, but I’m confident of breaking down and outclassing Ioane. I want to show I’m ready for anyone in the world at lightweight in 2021.”

Ng has targeted fellow Australian IBF #1 George Kambosos and IBF, WBO champion Teofimo Lopez.

“I’ve talked up the Kambosos fight. I would love that fight and if it was presented to me I’d fight him in a heartbeat. I want to fight anybody above me in the world, and I’m aiming to fight for either the IBF and/or WBO world titles in 2021, so whoever has them I will fight, including Teofimo Lopez if he’s still the champion. I want to fight the best in the world so that is the motivation to look flawless on December 11 in Canberra.”