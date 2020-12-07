It didn’t take long for odds to be established on the February 20 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV exhibition.

Fight winner

Floyd Mayweather -5000 (1/50)

Logan Paul +1500 (15/1)

First fighter to bleed

Floyd Mayweather +300 (3/1)

Logan Paul -500 (1/5)

Will Logan Paul be knocked down?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

(Match must be scheduled for at least 8 rounds)

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)