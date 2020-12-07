It didn’t take long for odds to be established on the February 20 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV exhibition.
Fight winner
Floyd Mayweather -5000 (1/50)
Logan Paul +1500 (15/1)
First fighter to bleed
Floyd Mayweather +300 (3/1)
Logan Paul -500 (1/5)
Will Logan Paul be knocked down?
Yes -180 (5/9)
No +140 (7/5)
Will the fight go the distance?
(Match must be scheduled for at least 8 rounds)
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)
After seeing the obviously fixed result in the Tyson-Jones affair, I have no confidence in these celebrity exhibition events being scored legitimately.
WHY WOULD ANYBODY IN THEIR RIGHT MINDS PAY FOR THIS FARCE???../. MAYWEATHER PICKING ON ANOTHER BUM AND WITH A LOSING RECORD… HE’D HAVE TO PAY ME TO TUNE IN… DISGRACEFUL!!!!
Packy East. You are absolutely right. Floyd will have to be carried out on a stretcher after having been knocked out cold and they’d still give the clown the decision. Totally over rated self proclaimed TBE needs to seriously find a hobby, attention whore can’t stay away. But then again he must be broke that’s why he’s doing this.
I’ve been waiting all of Covid for this event. It’s more than a fight it’s an international event . The whole world will watch and forget about Covid while it lasts – power v speed – youth v age – new versus old and the unsaid difference between two warriors. I predict this will be the greatest PPV extravaganza in history. I am counting down the minutes. His brother beat one tough hombre a couple of days ago can they be like the Alvarez bros or go even one better and be like the Charlo boys. We all know they have the heart and I’ll be putting a couple of grand on Paul to put money to sleep!!