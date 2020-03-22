Mayweather probablemente no peleará este año El ex campeón mundial de varias divisiones Floyd Mayweather probablemente no peleará en 2020 después de la reciente muerte de su ex novia y madre de sus hijos Josie Harris y su tío y ex entrenador Roger Mayweather, más toda la interrupción del deporte debido al coronavirus. . Según TMZ, Floyd, de 43 años, planeaba dos peleas este año, pero con dos miembros de la familia falleciendo en una semana, lo último en lo que piensa es en pelear. Tradicionales "Martes de Cafe" del WBC seguirán On Line Inducciones de NYSBHOF retrasadas hasta septiembre

