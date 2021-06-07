Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME
Floyd Mayweather: “He was strong, tough, and better than I thought he was. Even without much experience, he knew to use his weight to tie me up tonight.
Logan Paul: “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I got in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, it proves the odds can be beat. Anyone can beat the odds and do great things in life. This is one of the greatest nights of my life, I’m happy.”
44 vs 26, 155 vs 200, 5”8 vs 6”2 and still beat the young man. I still think it is stupid to keep risking his life and brain health for no real reason
The real reason is Mayweather is broke
With these excuses… just don’t talk about HOF that ship has sailed
Mayweather is a clown he was the B side of a circus show. Haha.
This is another reason boxing is going to shit, pay ppv for this and call it a boxing match for fun, if it was for fun and Mayweather is not broke it should have been free.
Only watched the first round but paul hit mayweather with a monster barrage of punches at the end. Surprised Floyd was still standing.
Not a single boxing fan happy about that. Seeing an all time great look like that against a novice fighter.At 44 Mayweather is shot, can’t get his punches off. That’s ok as age gets the best of everybody. Just don’t put us through that again. Don’t fight again! Ashamed I paid to see that.
“Ashamed I paid to see that”
– At least your honest, Irish Joe.
He embarrassed the sport of boxing. And himself to be a sideshow.
This “fight”/ “sparring session” / “exhibition” s%cked big time.
– I’m glad that I did not spend a single penny to watch this garbage.
I’d like to see Floyd Jr. have one more fight with Pacquio then both of them retire… AND I’m not talkng about an exhibition fight.. Floyd is just too good for anyone … Pacquio would give him another great fight….
They both sucked. Yes, like a fool, I paid to watch this piece of shit.
I am giving both Floyd & Logan an F-.
And this is being generous. As in, Santa generous.
Arias vs Hurd was a great fight. Fantastic win for Arias.
Mayweather was a total embarrassment, and Logan Paul was worse. Logan Paul lost 7 of the 8 rounds. And this was to an old man running on empty. And Paul has the nerve to call himself a professional fighter.
Paul, go home and get your fucking shine box.
Floyd, join your dad in the retirement home.
Ok if you’re so confident Logan fight Canello next, 12 rounds
Just a quick money grab to throw some money around at women. I wouldnt mind tricking and flying in a few Instagram models with you’ll money neither. I aint mad at it. As a legend in his field, he’s earned this privilege. He got in shape and now has extra party money with no wife to bust his balls. He got this life figured out fellas.
I did not see the fight but understand it was a close fight, with some people even saying Paul should have won. How is that even possible? Obviously Floyd is well past his prime, but 44 is really not that old to have faded that drastically. There was such a huge gap in experience that the size and age differences should not have been that much of a factor. If not knock him out, Floyd should have at least been able to toy with him and slap him around the ring for 8 round like Ali did Lyle Alzado in their exhibition. I’m not sure what to make of this whole charade; is Floyd trying to set up a rematch or get a fight with the other brother? Who knows. I do know that these fights are just a trend, and soon even their little YouTuber fans will see what a load of crap they are and stop watching…one can only hope!