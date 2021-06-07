Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Floyd Mayweather: “He was strong, tough, and better than I thought he was. Even without much experience, he knew to use his weight to tie me up tonight.

Logan Paul: “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I got in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, it proves the odds can be beat. Anyone can beat the odds and do great things in life. This is one of the greatest nights of my life, I’m happy.”

_

