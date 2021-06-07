By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame boxing broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan was a victim of attempted robbery, suffering several injuries that required hospitalization while traveling in his recently purchased $200,000 2021 Corvette through the city of Victorville, California. The Colonel told Fightnews.com® the details.

“Two weeks ago next Monday I had to drive over to Hollywood from Las Vegas to do a shoot for a new show, ‘The Colonel Bob Sheridan Boxing Show.’ It is in preproduction. The producer is academy set producer ‘Suzette.’ We have worked together for over fifteen years. She has won two academy awards for set design. She is in the big league in Hollywood. She is the executive producer and the producer of the show.

“I was driving back home (Las Vegas) through this town of Victorville where there are only four cops with over 300,000 people. The cops cannot control it. The United States doesn’t have border protection anymore. The cartels from Bogotá, Colombia, Mexico, and Honduras, who are just walking past the border with baby prams full of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. There are so many people in that town that are criminals they cannot control it.

“There were eight guys on motorbikes. They saw my car. I knew what they were looking at. They didn’t know me from Adam.

“They are true criminals. They tried to box me in and I knew I had to save my life. They were chasing me speeding up from 40 mph to 70mph. I did a power spin to the right and hit them. There was a death involved and the police came to investigate. The cops never told me how many of those guys were down.

“I was taken home by an airforce colonel. I was pretty beat up because I was hit by one of the motorcycles. I was knocked out for about three and a half hours. That was a quiet night in Victorville. It’s worse than Mogadishu. A totally Wild West town.

“Since then I have been in hospital twice. I had surgery on my stomach and I am scheduled for more surgery on June 30 as a result of the collision.”

The Colonel is recovering at his Las Vegas apartment and would like to thank Fightnews.com® boxing fans for their best wishes.