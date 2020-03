Promoter Eddie Hearn expects three major heavyweight fight cards he has on the schedule could be delayed by the coronavirus, which is disrupting the boxing at least until May.

The fights are:

May 2: Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin

May 23: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

June 20: Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

Hearn says he has contingencies in place to move Whyte-Povetkin to the middle of June, Usyk-Chisora to the end of June or early July and, Joshua-Pulev to late July, if necessary.