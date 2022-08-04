By Jeff Zimmerman

Former junior welterweight champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker talks about his fight with Blair “The Flair” Cobbs this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as the co-main to Ortiz-McKinson. The fight will be streamed live on DAZN.

Hooker, out of Dallas, trains with the Bud-Bomac crew in Omaha, NE. Hooker is looking to bounce back after his loss to Ortiz Jr. in March 2021. Hooker is close to both Crawford and Spence Jr. as he shares his excitement of the potential of this “super fight” happening in the near future.

