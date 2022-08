By Jeff Zimmerman

Undefeated welterweight Michael “The Problem” McKinson takes on rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena, Fort Worth, Texas and shown live on DAZN.

McKinson talks about being in Texas for the first time and how he craves the role as the underdog against the hard-hitting Ortiz Jr. He explained why he is underrated and is fully confident that he can “tame the lion” in his own backyard.

_